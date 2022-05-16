Norinchukin Bank The Raises Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

