Norinchukin Bank The Sells 190 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $121.96 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.65 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.58.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

