Norinchukin Bank The Sells 600 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 153,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Aflac by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 72,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

AFL opened at $56.28 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

