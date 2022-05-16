Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Down 27.0% in April

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.73. 24,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,002. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIQ. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

