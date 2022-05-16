Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.40. 62,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,748. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $15.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
