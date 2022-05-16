Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$94.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE NVEI traded down C$3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$58.90. 142,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,228. Nuvei has a 52 week low of C$50.64 and a 52 week high of C$180.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

