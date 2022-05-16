nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Position Decreased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,587,000 after purchasing an additional 193,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137,371 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 400,948 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,638,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 179,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,903,000 after purchasing an additional 133,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NYSE NVT traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.78. 1,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,527. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

nVent Electric Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

