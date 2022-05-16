Nwam LLC Acquires 1,948 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,546,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,989,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 189,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,214,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after buying an additional 190,475 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.19. 11,350,854 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

