Nwam LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $83.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

