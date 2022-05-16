Nwam LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

DVY stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.77. 6,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

