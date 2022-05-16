Nwam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 44,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 605,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,192,047. The stock has a market cap of $204.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $59.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.