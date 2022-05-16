Nwam LLC Sells 263 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 385,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,941,726. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

