Nwam LLC Sells 3,768 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.21. 147,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,243,189. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

