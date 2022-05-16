Nwam LLC Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 271.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 118,436 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $4,408,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 489.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 69,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 1,091,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 342,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,034,170. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 3.05.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. Affirm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

