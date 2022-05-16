NXM (NXM) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

NXM (NXM) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. NXM has a market capitalization of $480.50 million and $36,997.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can now be bought for about $72.76 or 0.00232927 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00104369 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,880,684 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,170 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

