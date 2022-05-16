Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $3.71

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 3.71, but opened at 3.58. Oatly Group shares last traded at 3.67, with a volume of 55,141 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.37.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 4.47 and a 200 day moving average of 7.00.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

