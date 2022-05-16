Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.15. Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $446.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

OII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,883,000 after buying an additional 1,243,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after purchasing an additional 151,313 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,040,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,416,000 after purchasing an additional 364,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,159,000 after purchasing an additional 397,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

OII traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 56,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,460. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

