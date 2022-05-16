Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OCUP stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.32. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Ocuphire Pharma (Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.