Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Cowen

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OLPX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olaplex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.71.

OLPX opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

