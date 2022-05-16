Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Olink Holding AB (publ) updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OLK traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 346,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,263. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21.

OLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

