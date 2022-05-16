Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Issues Earnings Results

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Olink Holding AB (publ) updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ OLK traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.80. 346,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

