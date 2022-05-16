ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,957 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises about 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.40% of ON Semiconductor worth $117,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,624. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

