OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given New $1.40 Price Target at Piper Sandler

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.90.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $1.13 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $104.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.87.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 47.42% and a negative net margin of 877.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cavan M. Redmond acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,125,252 shares of company stock worth $8,137,390 over the last ninety days. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 15.6% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,562,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 345,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

