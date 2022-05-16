OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ONCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

