OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ONCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of ONCS stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
