Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

ONEXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Onex stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a current ratio of 16.27. Onex has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 68.81% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0777 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is 2.45%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

