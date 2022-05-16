Only1 (LIKE) Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $585,158.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Only1 Profile

Only1 is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,997,916 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

