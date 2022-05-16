Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

OTEX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $133,815,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $91,418,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Open Text by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,199,000 after buying an additional 1,371,490 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Open Text by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,228,000 after buying an additional 845,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,218,000 after acquiring an additional 760,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

