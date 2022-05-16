Opium (OPIUM) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Opium (OPIUM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Opium has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $93,276.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00520870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,935.84 or 1.76657515 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

