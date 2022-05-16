Oppenheimer Cuts Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $12.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.36.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $33.22.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,797,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $12,996,250.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550 in the last ninety days. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Purple Innovation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

