Oppenheimer Lowers PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

PetIQ stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 433.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

