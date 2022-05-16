Orbs (ORBS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.20 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $131.88 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbs

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

