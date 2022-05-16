Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

OEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 74,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,409. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 117.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 278.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

