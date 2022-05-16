Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.59

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.59 and last traded at $85.65, with a volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average of $108.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,292,000 after acquiring an additional 90,835 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 284,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

