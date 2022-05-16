Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 925,700 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the April 15th total of 1,658,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €9.00 ($9.47) to €8.90 ($9.37) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OUTFF opened at $5.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

