PAC Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $10.50 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and approximately $68,167.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002358 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,571,656,002 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.