Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.24% of Packaging Co. of America worth $548,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

PKG opened at $155.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

