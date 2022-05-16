Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PALI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 172,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,028. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PALI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palisade Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 146,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

