Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
PALI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 172,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,028. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.57.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PALI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palisade Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Palisade Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palisade Bio (PALI)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.