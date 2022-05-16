Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.8% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $41,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $14,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $22.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $468.50. 99,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,228. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of -104.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $577.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.74. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.14 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $643.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

