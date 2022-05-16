Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after acquiring an additional 591,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,726,000 after acquiring an additional 213,630 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $159.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

