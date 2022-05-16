Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,332 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ABM Industries worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $44.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

