Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,053 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plexus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Plexus by 20.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Plexus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $82.17 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.53.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $287,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,978.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,801 shares of company stock worth $721,475. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

