Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,768,000 after buying an additional 69,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after buying an additional 73,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $53.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.