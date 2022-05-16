Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Coastal Financial worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Lane purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $50,654.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,073.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Lane purchased 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.81 per share, with a total value of $49,837.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,453.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,777 shares of company stock worth $113,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.23. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coastal Financial has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

