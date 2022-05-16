Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 314.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

PSB opened at $186.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.02 and a 52-week high of $189.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.94. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

PSB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

