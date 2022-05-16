Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

Shares of MPC opened at $95.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $96.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

