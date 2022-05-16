Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,937 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GMS worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in GMS by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GMS by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GMS by 2,218.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in GMS by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 78,657 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GMS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 25,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GMS opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

