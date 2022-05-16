Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.56 Million Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,308 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $2,324,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 98,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Argan by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $36.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $544.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGX. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey acquired 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.