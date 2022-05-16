Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after acquiring an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,329,000 after acquiring an additional 844,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,315,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

