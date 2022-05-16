Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 574. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

