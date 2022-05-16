Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $31,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 429,082 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $97,867,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 508,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,117,000 after buying an additional 234,436 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $265.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.48. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

